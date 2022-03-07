The Mercredi Show 2022 Spring Season Schedule Revealed
The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, returns for its Spring 2022 Season.
Every Wednesday during the spring, you'll be able to enjoy great live music from a variety of local and regional artists.
As far as the lineup, you will see in the list below, it's quite a nice mix of Cajun, Zydeco, Country, and Variety music.
April 6 - Ashton Dupre
April 13 - Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
April 20 - Colby Latiolais and Ambush
April 27 - Country Roundup
May 4 - Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
May 11 - Jet Seven
May 18 - High Performance Band
Get your dancing shoes ready and head out to Pelican Park for a grand time. The shows run from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm each night.
No ice chests or pets please. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at each show. But do bring your lawn chairs or blankets and get ready to listen to some great local music on the hill.
The Mercredi Show series is presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro.