The Mercredi Show 2022 Spring Season Schedule Revealed

The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, returns for its Spring 2022 Season.

Every Wednesday during the spring, you'll be able to enjoy great live music from a variety of local and regional artists.

As far as the lineup, you will see in the list below, it's quite a nice mix of Cajun, Zydeco, Country, and Variety music.

April 6 - Ashton Dupre

April 13 - Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys

April 20 - Colby Latiolais and Ambush

April 27 - Country Roundup

May 4 - Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

May 11 - Jet Seven

May 18 - High Performance Band

Get your dancing shoes ready and head out to Pelican Park for a grand time. The shows run from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm each night.

No ice chests or pets please. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at each show. But do bring your lawn chairs or blankets and get ready to listen to some great local music on the hill.

The Mercredi Show series is presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro.