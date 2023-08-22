Cooling Station to Open in Lafayette as Louisiana Continues to Deal With Scorching Heat

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As the scorching hot temperatures continue to bake Louisiana, Lafayette Consolidated Government officials say they are providing relief for anyone who needs shelter: a cooling station.

As temperatures are expected to continue reaching triple digits for the foreseeable future, the cooling station - the Domingue Recreation Center located at 901 Mudd Avenue - will open on Wednesday, August 23rd and stay open until further notice. The hours of operation will be during the hottest part of the day - Noon to 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Transportation will be provided to the recreation center by the Lafayette Transit System. This will happen via the Brown Route, which can be seen here: http://www.ridelts.com/routes/brown.pdf.

Burn Ban Continues Across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Just a reminder that the statewide burn ban issued on August 7th is still in effect, as issued by State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain.

"Firefighters from around the state are being worn thin as a result of responding to several illegal burn piles and brush fires, which are more frequently turning into larger wildfires because of the dangerous conditions," said Chief Wallis, "We are pleading with the public to cooperate with this burn ban and be considerate of the first responders who are put in increased danger in this heat every time they're called to respond to a fire."

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

This ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.).

The use of barbeque grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes are allowed and not affected by the burn ban but they are discouraged.

“As a reminder, the statewide burn ban is still in effect due to dangerously dry and hot conditions,” said Commissioner Mike Strain DVM. “This order has been in effect since 5:00 pm on August 7, and it will remain in effect until rescinded. A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind. If you have any questions pertaining to what constitutes an outdoor fire, check with your local fire department.”

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

