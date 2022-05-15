The infamous TikTok rabbit hole strikes again!

Amongst the millions of videos on the social media site, there is a crazy amount of videos with covers of users' favorite songs. In February TikToker Jeff Stauffer started a series of videos he calls "Country Covers You've Probably Never Heard Before" where he shares videos of country stars covering hits from other country stars. So far, Stauffer has 14 TikToks posted as a part of the series.

These are a few of my favorites.

George Strait - "Boot Scootin' Boogie" (Brooks & Dunn)

Alan Jackson - "Ring of Fire" (Johnny Cash)

George Strait - "Mama Tried" (Merle Haggard)

Josh Turner - "He Stopped Loving Her Today" (George Jones)

The next two peaked my interest for a different reason. Can you guess why?

Crystal Gayle - "What He's Doing Now" (Garth Brooks)

If you read the comment in Crystal Gayle singing "What He's Doing Now," it mentions that she recorded this version 2 years before Garth released his gender-reversed version, "What She's Doing Now." According to the website Song Facts, this is true. Garth Brooks and Pat Alger did write the tune, but Crystal was the first to actually record it in 1989, though it was never released as a single. Garth released his version in 1991.

Tanya Tucker - "The Thunder Rolls" (Garth Brooks)

I wouldn't have known anything was "off" about his one until I read the comments. One user commented that Tanya Tucker was the first one to release the song, and it turns out she is right. According to Country Music Nation, Brooks and Alger wrote this hit as well and wanted Tucker to record it. She did, but like "What He's Doing Now," it was never released by Tucker as a single.

Sometimes, these rabbit holes aren't so bad.