COVID Vaccine Sites in Louisiana This Week

What a different week this is from last year. Celebrations for Easter and upcoming graduations were virtually shut down, and lock downs had no end in sight. We had no idea at all that some of the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic would last for over a year. But the good news is, we are slowly but surely moving towards a brighter future, due to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. And with Governor John Bel Edwards' expansion of eligibility for Louisiana residents, things are looking up for a return to "normal". And that might be sooner than later.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health via WBRZ in Baton Rouge, as of Monday, April 5, "1,273,573 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine." That means that over two million doses have been administered, and an official report from the State of Louisiana says that 834,087 people have been fully vaccinated. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, you can check out Louisiana's updated eligibility requirements here.

There are locations in virtually every parish in the state for vaccinations this week, and the official Louisiana Department of Health sites are listed here. Good luck, fellow residents, here's to a great rest of 2021!