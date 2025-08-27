NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) —A 19-year-old from Covington was arrested after he sped around a stopped school bus, hit a child with his truck, and fled on Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the school bus was at a complete stop with its lights flashing and its stop signs were activated at the time of the incident.

The school bus was making a routine stop in the Tall Timber subdivision near Mandeville when a child crossing the street was struck by the truck.

While the child only suffered minor injuries to her arm, the Sheriff's Office wants drivers to be reminded that ignoring a school bus's stop signs is illegal and will not be tolerated.

“Not only is it illegal to pass a stopped school bus, it’s also extremely dangerous,” said a spokesperson for STPSO. “Children’s lives are on the line.”

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Mario Avila on Tuesday after photos of his white Ford pickup truck, shared online, led to tips from local residents.

He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on hit-and-run charges, reckless operation, driving under suspension with a prior DWI, and overtaking a school bus.

In Louisiana, failing to stop for a school bus while its lights and stop signs are activated could result in fines, penalties, and, in some cases, jail time.

STPSO urges drivers to be mindful of school bus laws and watch for children during pick up and drop off hours.

