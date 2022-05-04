Crane Crashes Down on UL Fraternity House [PHOTOS]

What a scary scene in Lafayette.

A crane on a tree cutting service truck fell on and damaged a fraternity house near Cajun Field on Tuesday evening.

The crane damaged the house after the truck that carries it flipped over on its side.

Fraternity members tell us that no one was injured in this freak accident, but that the house did sustain quite a bit of damage.

We don't know what may have caused the truck to flip over while cutting a tree, but amazingly no one was hurt here.

The larger crane you see in the photos below was reportedly used to lift the truck that flipped on its side back upright.

Check out some of the photos from the sorority house that were submitted to us.

