ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 39-year-old Travis Trentel Thorne of Crowley, Louisiana, has been sentenced to spend the three years in prison after he was caught with heroin nearly three years ago.

According to the US Attorney's Office, Thorne was pulled over by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office on June 20, 2020. Deputies say they found approximately 28.7 grams of heroin and a silver scale with heroin residue on the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle. Authorities then say Thorne not only admitted that the heroin was his but that he also intended to distribute it.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

Thorne pleaded guilty to the charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin on November 9, 2022.

United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced Thorne to 37 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of heroin.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of

Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Men Sentenced After Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border

40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets.

In 2020, law enforcement officers with the U.S. Marshal Service's Violent Offender Task Force acted on a warrant issued for Carter based on a criminal complaint filed against him in the Western District of Louisiana charging him with a firearms violation. Carter was pulled over while driving from the Houston area into the Western District of Louisiana. Jones was a passenger in the vehicle.

Cocaine Generic Photo courtesy of colin-davis-c3m56pq0J1M-unsplash loading...

After the K-9 was deployed, the following drugs were found inside:

Approximately 1,090 grams of heroin



2,556 grams of cocaine



1,030 grams of methamphetamine



12,223 dosage units of Ecstasy

A handful of the 25170 tablets of the drug Ecstasy (Stock Photo of Ecstasy by David Hallett/Getty Images) loading...

Both men were arrested and subsequently indicted. On September 19, 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and Jones pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy.

Carter was sentenced to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Jones was previously sentenced on January 23, 2023, to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

11 of the Most Popular Nicknames Smokers Call Marijuana What people call marijuana.