BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A four-month-old child was discovered sleeping next to a deadly drug when law enforcement conducted a raid on a Baton Rouge home, prompting a call to child services.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was investigating 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who lived in a Baton Rouge apartment when they had gathered enough evidence to conduct the raid.

The investigation into Robinson began in January when law enforcement identified him as the distributor behind a lethal fentanyl overdose in 2022.

The raid on the apartment took place on Thursday, after a warrant for Robinson's arrest and a warrant to search his apartment were obtained. During the raid, the sheriff's office narcotics unit discovered:

· 1.5 ounces of Fentanyl (over 150 lethal doses)

· 1 suboxone strip

· 2 grams of marijuana

· 9MM semi-auto handgun (No serial number/”ghost gun”)

· Taurus 9MM semi-auto handgun

· $1,359 (pending seizure)

· Numerous scales with fentanyl residue

They also discovered the child, who was sleeping five feet away from where the fentanyl was being cut, EBRSO said.

Robinson and his partner, Keisha Flowers, were both arrested after the raid. Robinson was already on probation for another crime, and they were both charged with cruelty to a juvenile. Robinson's other charges include four counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal, two counts of possession of a firearm with drugs, operation of a clandestine lab, possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, as well as possession of marijuana, suboxone, and drug paraphernalia.

The Department of Children and Family Services was contacted, and the agency arrived at the scene to interview Flowers, the child's mother.

Fighting Fentanyl: Important Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022 The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets.

Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.