Crowley Rains Flood Roadways with Crawfish

Why did the crawfish cross the road? (You saw that one coming a mile away.)

That joke probably gave Crowley resident Brittney Morgan a good laugh on Monday on her way home. Morgan posted a Facebook update Monday afternoon after the rainstorms passed through that had us doing a double take.

Picture this: You’re driving down your road on the way home from work. All of a sudden, the road in front of you looks like it’s being swarmed by what is probably creepy crawlies. Are they roaches? Those better not be spiders?

Wait, is that CRAWFISH?!

I've traveled the roads of Crowley and the surrounding towns for over 10 years. I've seen opossums, armadillos, and deer just to name a few. I don't believe I've had the pleasure of wondering why the crawfish were crossing the road.

This leaves a few questions to think about:

If crawfish are no longer residing in the pond, are they fair game?

If they ARE fair game, what would you do?

Drive through like nothing ever happened Attempt to avoid as many crawfish as possible and slowly make your way through Stop your car, grab a bucket, and call a friend to break out the boiler

I'll take option #3 for $200, Alex! Who's bringing the adult beverages?