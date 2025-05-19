VERMILION PARISH, La. — A Crowley woman was killed late Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that ended in flames off a rural stretch of Louisiana Highway 335, according to Louisiana State Police.

Crash Happened Late Saturday Night

The fatal incident occurred on May 17, 2025, shortly after 10 p.m., near the intersection of LA Highway 335 and Teche Road, just south of Kaplan. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to the scene.

Investigators say 40-year-old Sommer Simon, of Crowley, was behind the wheel of a 2017 Ford Mustang traveling westbound on LA 335 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees, and burst into flames.

Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Simon sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the condition of the vehicle and the intensity of the fire, investigators have not yet determined whether she was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.

Troopers Urge Safe Driving

In their statement, Louisiana State Police reminded drivers to make responsible choices behind the wheel — including avoiding distractions, fatigue, and impaired driving — and to always wear seatbelts.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.