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September couldn't give crypto investors enough to sink their teeth into. A major piece of legislation dealing with digital assets failed in the Senate on the very same day the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. You'd think that combo would send Bitcoin spiraling, but it barely reacted to the anticipated slide.

If you're tracking markets, the Bitcoin price is the fastest way to see how the story unfolds. As per Binance stats, the price of Bitcoin was about $82,895 on September 29, with a 0.67% drop in the last 24 hours. It is at a $1.7 trillion market cap with a $40 billion trading volume in the same span. All those numbers move quickly, and September is the reason a singular Washington headline is almost never the full story on crypto.

Two Big Washington Moments

Senators voted for Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act in a Senate procedural vote. It requires a 60 to advance.

It doesn't mean, however, that lawmakers have abandoned trying to impose a brighter regulatory light on digital assets. It simply hit that point in the process. After all, the industry had waited ages for a clear regulatory picture. And then the Fed. On September 16, the Federal Reserve implemented a 25-basis-point hike in the target range for the federal funds rate, to 3.75% to 4%.

Why Higher Rates Matter for Bitcoin

They go far beyond your savings account and mortgage. As borrowing costs increase, investors will reevaluate the amount of risk they are willing to take.

That's significant for Bitcoin, which can be very volatile in a short-term time frame. Investors may be less willing to hold an asset that can appreciate or depreciate that rapidly in times of stress.

You don't have to follow crypto to imagine what higher borrowing costs might mean. We recently examined what rising home prices and borrowing costs are doing to Lafayette Parish homebuyers, and it's a lot more personal. Crypto is different, but it doesn't exist in a vacuum. The economic headwinds are the same.

Bitcoin Still Going Up Anyway

Here's the catch. Bitcoin was already on the rise as far as the CLARITY Act's prospects were dimming. By the 4th of September, Bitcoin was trading above $80,000, as reported by The Block, while prediction-market probabilities of the bill passing into law in 2026 had slumped from 39% to 14% in that same timespan.

If only crypto rules were nudging the price, those two motions wouldn't be in sync. But they aren't. Liquidity, investor positioning, institutional flows, rate expectations and market sentiment all contribute.

The monthly kept that point well in the leading. Traders can see Bitcoin a day high of $84,332.95 prior to NARROW on near to $82,895 in Binance's online market web page September 29. The 24-hour move was $82,570.72. That is a solitary time of profession, not a forecast.

Check the Timestamp

Bitcoin is always open, so it's always possible to time it. The price you see in the morning might be old by lunch time. When you're stacking Bitcoin around a Fed decision or a vote in Congress, be sure you know what time each price was posted.

Watch the "why" carefully, as well, though. Bitcoin can go up after a Washington announcement and have nothing to do with investors liking what they heard. It can go down after a Washington announcement and have nothing to do with it. The crypto market is a worldwide thing, and other factors move prices.

What Louisiana Investors Can Watch

Federal policy will remain on the table for anyone in Louisiana after Bitcoin. Speaking of interest rates. When the Fed announced on September 16 that inflation remains high and the economy is still hazy, it added that future changes would be data-dependent.

Next, follow crypto regulation. The unsuccessful vote didn't bring the discussion about the US's approach to digital assets to an end. What the US Congress and federal agencies do could continue to influence the outlook.

A bustling market might respond to news differently than a market that has gone quiet. These should be considered as things to monitor and not guarantees on where you think the price of bitcoin will go. Prices are volatile, and you should be comfortable with risk and your finances.

What It Means for You

September proved that Bitcoin and Washington always seem to be on the outs with one another. The CLARITY Act died, and the Fed raised rates the following day. Meanwhile Bitcoin had already crossed the $80,000 mark as the bill's future looked grim.

More regulatory moves could alter the way investors perceive the US crypto market. Going forward, Fed actions could influence the environment for speculative assets in general. Neither one is done yet.

For folks in Lafayette and Acadiana watching from the safety of Louisiana, the message is this: keep an eye on the date of whatever price you see, go beyond a one-liner headline, and watch what happens in Washington and the rest of the world.