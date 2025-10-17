LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — A Downtown Lafayette business owner is searching for a group that stole from their bar on Wednesday.

However, while most theft cases downtown involve cash or personal belongings being stolen, this particular incident has the community scratching its head.

Surveillance footage shared by Gerald's Amusements/Southland Distributors shows a group of four handing out around the pool tables in Greenroom downtown.

But if you look closely, they aren't playing a friendly game of pool; instead, they are actually stealing the cue balls.

One commenter asked the question we are all thinking, "What are they going to do with a cue ball?". That we are still trying to figure out, but what we do know is that the owner would like the individuals involved in this strange theft identified.

In the surveillance footage, you see a young white male pocket a cue ball after taking it off the pool table.

In the second video, as an employee sweeps up behind them, the white female wearing bright pink leggings and slippers, takes a cue ball from a different pool table and walks it over to the same individual who pocketed the other ball, before he sticks it in his other pocket.

It is still lost on us what their intentions are, or if they were just trying to inconvenience the next individuals who would want to play pool at Greenroom.

According to Melissa G., people always steal the cue balls, "they always steal so many! Like what you doing?".

See if you recognize the individuals in the photos, and if you do, remind them that cue balls aren't souvenirs.

