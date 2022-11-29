There has been a lot of excitement about the new Hallmark Channel holiday movie filmed in Louisiana entitled My Southern Family Christmas.

It debuted on Thanksgiving night but many folks have been wondering when it will air again.

Wonder no more.

Below are the dates and times when you catch the movie again on the Hallmark Channel:

Wednesday, November 30, 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 4, 9:00 pm

Friday, December 9, 1:00 am

Saturday, December 10, 9:00 am

Tuesday, December 13, 5:00 pm

My Southern Family Christmas was filmed in the Sorrento, Louisiana area (Ascension Parish). Filming took place back in September at the Cajun Village and Coffee House.

The movie stars Bruce Campbell, who strangely enough is known primarily for his horror roles. Apparently, this may be a new niche for the actor as he starred in a Hallmark movie last year entitled One December Night.

It also stars Jaicy Elliot, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, and Brian McNamara.

Hallmark put out the following description for the movie:

Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father — a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.

The movie's producer is Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington.