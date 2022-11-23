It seems like Louisiana has been the hotbed for Christmas movies for a while now and there is yet another one filmed in the Bayou State that is set to premiere tomorrow night.

The Hallmark Channel will debut My Southern Family Christmas on Thursday, November 24 at 7:00 pm.

The movie stars Bruce Campbell, who oddly enough is known primarily for his horror roles. Apparently, this may be a new niche for the actor as he starred in a Hallmark movie last year entitled One December Night.

Hallmark Channel Hallmark Channel loading...

Hallmark put out the following description for the upcoming movie:

Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father — a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.

My Southern Family Christmas also stars Jaicy Elliot, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, and Brian McNamara.

This movie was shot primarily in Sorrento, Louisiana, which is in Ascension Parish. Filming took place Sept. 21-23 at the Cajun Village and Coffee House.

The Cajun Village and Coffee House made a great setting as it features a collection of authentic, restored Acadian dwellings in south Louisiana.

The movie's producer is Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington.

Hallmark Channel Hallmark Channel loading...