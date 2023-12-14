Who Were the 18 People in Dave Baker’s Farewell Video?

Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - One of the familiar television faces in Lafayette and south Louisiana has moved off the screen. KATC gave meteorologist-turned-anchor a warm farewell, complete with a video with 18 people from his personal life and faces that have been absent from the TV landscape for years.

Thanks to the production prowess and sheer talent of marketing guru Arte Richard, people from Dave's recent and later past agreed to see their favorite weather dude walk off into the proverbial partly cloudy and mild sunset.

But who were all those people in the video?

You can see the full video at the end of the article, but hopefully these still shots help you recognize them.

Dave's Farewell Crew How DO you describe a 30 year career at the same television station in a 6 minute video? Dave Baker has been as familiar to Lafayette and south Louisiana TV watchers as one person can be. Here's a bit about each person that recorded a message as Dave begins his new journey. Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ

