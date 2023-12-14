Who Were the 18 People in Dave Baker’s Farewell Video?
Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - One of the familiar television faces in Lafayette and south Louisiana has moved off the screen. KATC gave meteorologist-turned-anchor a warm farewell, complete with a video with 18 people from his personal life and faces that have been absent from the TV landscape for years.
Thanks to the production prowess and sheer talent of marketing guru Arte Richard, people from Dave's recent and later past agreed to see their favorite weather dude walk off into the proverbial partly cloudy and mild sunset.
But who were all those people in the video?
You can see the full video at the end of the article, but hopefully these still shots help you recognize them.
Dave's Farewell Crew
Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ
The 12 Best TV Shows of 2023
Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky
Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series
Gallery Credit: Stacker