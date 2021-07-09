Deadline to Register for First ‘Shot at a Million’ Drawing Tonight July 9

Louisiana's first "Shot at a Million" drawing is now only a week away, but the deadline for you to enter is actually tonight!

Louisiana's Shot At A Million Drawing

If you've had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are 18 or older, you're eligible to win $100,000 and the grand prize of $1,000,000 in Louisiana's "Shot at a Million" drawing.

If you're between the age of 12 and 17, you can win one of nine $100,000 scholarships!

 

There will be four weekly drawings beginning July 14, 2021, with each drawing resulting in one $100,000 cash prize winner and one $100,000 scholarship winner. The four weekly drawings will all lead up to the final $1,000,000 "Shot at a Million" drawing on August 4, 2021.

You'll have to make sure you're registered by the official deadlines for each drawing to be eligible to win, and the first deadline is tonight, Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (CDT).

"Shot at a Million" Deadlines to Register and Drawing Dates

Below are the upcoming "Shot at a Million" drawings and deadlines via KATC -

Enter by July 9, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

 

How To Register For Louisiana's "Shot at a Million"

If you meet all the requirements listed above and are a Louisiana resident, you can register online at ShotAtAMillion.com. If you don't have internet access to register online or have questions, you can the hotline at 877-356-1511.

