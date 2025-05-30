TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (KPEL) — A pink powdery substance is raising serious concerns across South Louisiana.

Deadly 'Pink Cocaine' Warning

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has issued a warning for local communities after an increase in overdoses connected to what has been labeled 'Pink Cocaine'.

This past week alone, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics team responded to four overdose deaths related to this substance and two drug arrests that involved the pink powder.

What is Pink Cocaine?

For starters, it is not cocaine, and doesn't do anything at all.

Pink Cocaine is also known by its street name "tusi".

The Drug Enforcement Administration describes it as a powder mixture dyed pink which contains Ketamine, Ecstasy, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Police say the version that people are selling and using locally is fatal.

"We always urge our community to steer clear of illegal drugs," a TPSO spokesperson said. "But with this dangerous mixture making the rounds, we need everyone to be extra vigilant."

TPSO reminds the public of its involvement in Operation Angel, a no-cost program focused on helping individuals battling addiction.

Anyone seeking help can visit any TPSO office or call 985-747-9696. Participants can seek treatment without fear of arrest or legal consequences.

