Many people still have plenty of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, and the United Way will be holding a community forum today at noon.

There will be several doctors that will be part of this forum. Region Four Louisiana Department of Health Director, Dr. Tina Stefanski along with Our Lady of Lourdes ICU Director Dr. Frank Courmier, Dr Bryan Sibley, Dr. Garabet "Garo" Akoghlanian, Dr. John Storment, and Dr. Francois Villinger. Villinger played a part in developing the Pfizer vaccine.

If you would like to join via Facebook, this is the address https://fb.me/e/4n26SMP7t. You can also go to the website for the event, the address is https://unitedwayofacadiana.org/covid19/.

LSU Study Highlights Perceptions of Covid-19

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars

It's Hot; Let's Think About Fall