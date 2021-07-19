Delta Variant Rise in Louisiana – OMV Says Mask Up or Go Online

Get our free mobile app

I think it's safe to say that at this point, pretty much everyone in Louisiana is tired of having to deal with the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic looming above our heads - especially when our own Governor John Bell Edwards just announced that we basically lost 4 months of progress in the fight against the dreaded disease that has been holding our state (and the world, for that matter) in it's unforgiving grip.

Now that a new form of the virus is proving to be even more contagious than the original strain, some folks in Louisiana are slipping back into that "mask-up, or do your business online," mode. What's being called the "Delta Variant" of COVID-19 is reportedly responsible for the uptick in cases and hospitalizations across the state - and officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles want you to respond responsibly.

According to an alert issued by the head of the OMV in our state, Commissioner Karen St. Germain is urging anyone who has business with the office to take precautions in the face of this rising threat. As a direct response to this uptick in cases St. Germain calls the "The fourth surge of COVID-19," the commissioner is asking that customers wear masks for their protection, stay home if they don't feel well, and take advantage of the many services they offer online.

She also claims the the recent spate of OMV office closings is directly tied to the disease as well. In the alert, she outlines that due to staff shortages - workers have been scrambling to cover and keep open as many locations across the state, but some have had to close temporarily in order to protect their customers and employees.

