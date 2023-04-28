Deputies Raid Homes With ‘Enough Fentanyl to Kill Every Resident in Lafayette Parish’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Two men have been arrested and one man is still wanted following a drug and weapons raid Thursday morning on two homes in the 1300 block of Roper Road in Scott, Louisiana.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office - with help from the Lafayette Fire Department's Hazmat Team - were able to seize one pound of fentanyl, along with 400 grams of MDMA, several grams of methamphetamine and marijuana, dozens of Alprazolam pills and six firearms. Sheriff Mark Garber shed some light on how big of a bust this truly was:

With recent nationwide campaigns to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl, I’m proud that our agency was able to thwart the potential sale and distribution of enough fentanyl to kill every resident in Lafayette Parish. Fentanyl is quickly making its way into many so-called ‘party drugs’ that, historically, are not often recognized as highly abused narcotics—such as MDMA—widening its deadly reach to threaten even first-time and/or recreational drug users.

Sheriff Garber says there was more than 200,000 lethal doses of fentanyl seized during the raid. Deputies still need your help trying to locate one of the suspects, though.

35-year-old Joshua Angelle and 60-year-old Frederick Guidry were arrested at the scene. They each were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and face the following charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substances

45-year-old Kendelle Angelle is still wanted as he will face the following charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances (5 counts)

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (2 counts)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substances

If you know where Kendelle Angelle may be, or have any other information related to this case, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.

The investigation continues.

