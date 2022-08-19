Details and Design Plans For The Superdome’s Next Renovation Phase Has Been Released

Saints fans not only take pride in their team, but we also take pride in our beloved Superdome. We all know how much that stadium means to the city of New Orleans and what it represents to the entire state of Louisiana. Well, it’s going to mean a whole lot more when the planned renovations for the stadium are finished.

The Bensons announced back in 2019 that some huge changes were going to be coming to the Superdome, and they were not kidding. A plan for a $450 million multi-phase construction was approved, with the finish date set for 2025. Phase two kicked in the 2021 off season with the installation of new field level suites. Phase three is now set to begin soon and some the details and plan designs have been released.

Some of the news things fans can expect in this new phase is wider concourses, express escalators and new and improved beverage options.

The design plans also include a 40-yard signature sideline bar where fans can grab a drink without missing a single second of the action on the field. The renovations also include new atrium spaces with breathtaking designs and new club rooms where fans can relax and enjoy the ultimate gameday experience.

Phase three of the Superdome’s renovation is set to be completed in 2023. I am excited and can’t wait to see what the finished product will look like. What do you think about the new renovation designs?

