NEW ORLEANS (KPEL) — A chief meteorologist in Louisiana is now behind bars after reports of domestic abuse and child endangerment.

According to FOX 8, Jefferson Parish Deputies responded to a home in Marrero after receiving a complaint about a disturbance. On Sunday, deputies arrived on scene just after 1 am, where a woman informed them she had been assaulted by Devon, Lucie, following an argument earlier that day.

The woman told officers that she and Lucie have been in a romantic relationship for four years and currently live together.

FOX 8 is reporting that the couple got into an argument at Gretna Fest, and Lucie left the woman without a way home or a key.

The victim says that the argument continued when she got home and had to use a tool to pry the door open since she did not have a key. Lucie allegedly began punching her once she went to bed and claims she fought back in self-defence while her children were sleeping in the living room.

The deputies on scene took note of several cuts, scratches, and welts all over her body and face.

Deputies reported that when Lucie was asked to identify himself, he refused to provide his name or date of birth. He also ignored their request to put on clothes and shoes.

After being medically cleared, Lucie was arrested and transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked for a felony, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and a misdemeanor, resisting an officer.

WDSU confirmed that Lucie is on leave in regard to the ongoing investigation.

