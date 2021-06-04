The controversy surrounding the recently released emails of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief, Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to grow. With the emails revealing that the man who directed our nation's policies during the COVID pandemic was, at best, misleading, numerous members of the United States Congress are calling for his dismissal.

But criticism of Fauci has been coming from a number of leaders, even before the recent email revelations. Among those is United States Senator from Louisiana John Kennedy.

Kennedy recently questioned Dr. Fauci about whether U.S. grant money could have funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan, gain-of-function being defined as any field of medical research which alters an organism or disease in a way that increases pathogenesis or transmissibility.

Kennedy quizzed the doctor on his long-held stance that the Wuhan lab could not have been the source of the Coronavirus.

Kennedy: “How do you know they didn’t lie to you and use the money for gain-of-function research anyway?”

Fauci: “Well, we’ve seen the results of the experiments that were done and that were published - and that the viruses that they studied are on public data bases now. So, none of that was gain-of-function."

Kennedy: “How do you know that they didn’t do the research and not put it on their website?”

Fauci: “There’s no way of guaranteeing that, but in our experience with grantees, including Chinese grantees, which we have had interactions with for a very long period of time, they are very competent, trustworthy scientists.”

Kennedy: “Here’s where I’m getting at: You gave them money, and you said, ‘Don’t do gain-of-function research.’”

Fauci: “Correct.”

Kennedy: “And they said, ‘We won’t.’”

Fauci: “Correct.”

Kennedy: “And you have no way of knowing whether they did or not, except you trust them. Is that right?”

Fauci: “Well, we generally always trust the grantee to do what they say, and you look at the results.”

Kennedy: “Have you ever had a grantee lie to you?”

Fauci: “I cannot guarantee that a grantee has not lied to us because you never know.”

Here's the entire exchange between Kennedy and Fauci...

