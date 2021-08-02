Fauci Says No New COVID Lockdowns For Louisiana

Get our free mobile app

During the "Delta variant" (Indian variant) surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana, there have been many questions about mask mandates, and possible "lockdown" restrictions. But it has been very noticeable that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has moved slow, and pushed against increased COVID mitigation measures in the state. Something that is a sizeable contrast to his previous reactions during the pandemic in 2020.

The main point the Governor has pressed is that the state has plenty of COVID vaccines, and they are the obvious solution. Which is a big change from last year, because the use of the vaccine keeps people out of the hospital. That fact is backed up by the numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which show over 99.99% of those who are vaccinated have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization, let alone death.

Now the White House's leading source for COVID strategy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has echoed the same approach.

While talking to ABC’s “This Week” Dr. Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there won't be new COVID lockdowns across the US because of the "Delta variant".

Dr. Fauci did add that there is a "silver lining" (Fauci's term for it) to the "Delta variant". He said that the uptick in cases has led to more people getting vaccinated. Fauci suggested that the "Delta variant" cases are helping to move those who were on the fence about the vaccine to get vaccinated.

