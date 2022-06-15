Dr. Anthony Fauci Has Covid, Symptoms Said to Be Mild

Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for Covid-19, but he reportedly has mild symptoms.

He is fully vaccinated, and the doctor has had two booster shots according to officials at the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Fauci is 81 years old. NIH's statement says that Fauci has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other high-ranking government officials.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the person to take the lead on Covid in both the administration of President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN, officials with the National Institutes of Health say Fauci is being treated with Paxlovid. Click here to find out about this medicine. Also, the doctor will continue working from home so he can isolate himself from others.

Here is an excerpt from the statement,

Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.

