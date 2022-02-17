Louisiana Senator: If This Happens Gas Could Become Unaffordable

We've all watched the cost of gas skyrocket over the past 12 months, increasing by more than a dollar a gallon here in Louisiana and more than doubling in many parts of the USA. But United States Senator John Kennedy says that the price at the pump could significantly higher if Russia invades Ukraine.

In a Fox News interview, the state's junior Senator said the President is waging war against America's energy sector, accusing the Biden administration of a "frontal assault" on domestic oil and gas production.

Kennedy was his usual droll self in describing remarks by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who claimed that Biden is already talking to overseas energy producers about increasing supply in case of a Russian military operation. "Isn’t that special," Kennedy told Fox News, "For fully over a year President Biden and all of his appointees have had a frontal assault on the oil and gas industry. They have nominated people to the Federal Reserve who want to force banks to dry up all of their funding for oil and gas exploration. It’s worked."

The Senator then explained how behind-the-scenes regulation on the energy industry has significantly reduced production and weakened America. "Oil and gas companies are not spending any capital on exploration. We are sending as much of our LNG as we can to Europe. But, I know life is full of contradictions but where I come from they call it hypocrisy. On the one hand, President Biden is saying well, we need to look at more energy. On the other hand, he’s saying gut the oil and gas industry like a fish and they do it every single day."

To see all of the Senator's remarks on rising gas prices and the Biden energy policies, JUST CLICK HERE!

