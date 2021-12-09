Did Someone Capture Video Footage of Bigfoot in Georgia? [WATCH]

This is interesting.

A viral video has surfaced and it shows what appears to be a large creature lurking in the woods.

The video is reportedly from the state of Georgia, but that's about all we know.

In the video, which you can see below, a large dark creature is seen standing up and then running off into the brush.

Some claim that is video evidence of the legendary Bigfoot, while others say that this could be just another hoax.

Whatever the case may be, there's obviously something in the woods and we may never really know what it is.

Like so many other videos of the legendary creature, the video below is a bit blurry and shaky, which makes it really difficult to zoom in on the subject.

Is Bigfoot out there? Well, some have devoted their life proving it is, but we still have yet to see one captured or deceased.

Check out the video here and let us know what you think is in the video. Feel free to comment on the social page that linked you to this story.

We should note that someone had this to say about the video below, however, we cannot confirm that this video is that old.

IG