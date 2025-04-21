The Legend of Texas Bigfoot, The Hawley Him

(KPEL) - Across America, just about every State has creepy local legends about creatures that go bump in the night.

One of these legends, while well-known to Texans, still remains fairly unknown around the U.S.

This legend is the Texas Bigfoot, known throughout the Lone Star State as "The Hawley Him".

Texas Legend Of The Hawley Him Unsplash Via Matt Benson loading...

In Louisiana it's The Honey Island Swamp Monster and The Rougarou.

In Arkansas it's The White River Monster.

In Jersey, it's the Jersey Devil.

Get our free mobile app

We've got quite a few cryptids in Texas like La Lechuza, the Chupacabra, the Houston Batman, and many more.

One of the more under-the-radar Texas cryptids a creature known as The Hawley Him.

READ MORE: 4 Texas Cryptids Locals Fear the Most

The legend of Hawley Him originated in Hawley, Texas in 1977.

In a recent interview with KTAB/KRBC, Hawley, Texas resident Renee Miller recounts her encounter with The Hawley Him.

From bigcountryhomepage.com -

"At first you could just smell a smell, and it smelled like rotten eggs…I only saw the the back side. It was probably about 7 foot tall, had long hair from the top of its head all the way down its back."

Wooden Bigfoot Statue Unsplash Via Jon Sailer loading...

Miller says it was July 7, 1977 when two teenage boys, Tom Roberts and Larry Suggs, were clearing some land in the area so an electric fence could be built.

She says all of a sudden, the 2 boys came running, scared to death, to her house telling her mother that something had been throwing rocks at them while they were clearing the land.

Miller, 15 at the time, says her mother then told her to take some guns and go with the boys to see what was going on.

READ MORE: Texas Angler Art Weston Sets New Alligator Gar World Record

From bigcountryhomepage.com -

"Firearms in hand, she and the two boys made their way back to the site of the alleged attack. It was then that Miller says a sense of unease began to creep over her, the smell of rotten eggs permeating the area. They couldn’t see anything in the distance, but the stone throwing resumed from the brush."

Miller says she then fired her gun into the air, and that's when she actually saw creature in the woods who had been throwing rocks at them.

Rene Miller described the beast to Texas authorities as being around 6 foot or taller, thick brown hair similar to a bear, a huge flat face, huge arms, and something resembling a half-ape, half-man.

READ MORE: 6 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Texas

Bounty For The Hawley He Abeline Reporter News Via bigcountryhomepage.com loading...

Texas authorities and residents alike took the 3 three teen's story of their encounter seriousness, with one Texas Oilman offering a $5,000 reward for the safe capture of The Hawley Him.

Read more at bigcountryhomepage.com.