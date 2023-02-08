If you're from Louisiana you've probably heard of the Rougarou. But have you heard of Louisiana's only Rougarou-themed restaurant?

The Louisiana legend, Rougarou, is a swamp, werewolf-like monster that supposedly lures people into the swamps of Louisiana at night and kills them. Cajun legend states that the beast hunts Catholics who don't follow the Catholic Church's rules for Lent. To protect yourself from the swamp monster, you should put 13 small objects by each door.

There's a restaurant in Franklinton, Louisiana that embraces the legend of the Rougarou called—The Swamp Monster.

The Swamp Monster

The theme of The Swamp Monster is swamp-like. The walls are covered in swamp-themed art and the vibe is Rougarou art deco.

The Swamp Monster serves Cajun and Creole dishes to die for, but you don't. Although the huge Bigfoot burger might make you sleepy.

The Bigfoot Burger

Louisiana's only restaurant dedicated to the legend of the Rougarou will serve you one of the best bowls of gumbo in the state. Monster lovers rave about the shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy and so many other Louisiana favorites.

Shrimp and Grits

Top off your werewolf-like experience with desserts like peanut butter cheesecake or homemade beignets.

About two and a half hours from Acadiana, a visit to Franklinton, Louisiana might be a worthy and inexpensive family staycation or romantic getaway. The small-town charm of this southern town will delight you and those you love.

The Rougarou feel, smell and taste of The Swamp Monster will satisfy your spooky cravings. It's located at 913 Washington St., Franklinton, LA 70427.

