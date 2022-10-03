Fentanyl Tainted Halloween Candy? Only For Political Gain

Fentanyl is a very scary substance, it's getting scarier every day but are the alarms being sounded by some politicians over Fentanyl tainted Halloween Candy a real warning or is this just political grandstanding before the mid-term elections?

There is no doubt that Fentanyl is taking innocent and not-so-innocent lives each day. The substance is very deadly and it only takes a very small amount added to a line of coke or included in a joint to turn a "good trip" into a "final destination". So the threat from Fentanyl is real and really serious.

However, many politicians, including football coach turned Senator Tommy Tuberville are sounding an alarm for Fentanyl laced Halloween candy. The Senator is expected to release a public service announcement later this week extolling parents to double and triple check their children's Halloween treats before they are allowed to eat them.

Fentanyl IS a huge problem. Tainted Halloween Candy? It's more of an urban legend actually.

The United States' foremost leading researcher on tainted Halloween Candy suggests that the Fentanyl scare is merely political grandstanding. Joel Best, a professor at the University of Delaware has been investigating tainted candy reports since the 1980s and his findings reveal nothing.

Literally, zero deaths have been attributed to contaminated Halloween treats since the 80s which has been the focus time of Best's study. There were cases of children who died around the time of Halloween but their cause of death was determined to be natural causes.

So thankfully as you see the public service announcements this fall from our concerned elected officials, they are simply solving a problem that doesn't exist. Now, if they want to solve the Fentanyl problem, which is real, then please go ahead. We'd like that one fixed.

And despite what you may have heard in a DARE Class or seen on an Afterschool Special most drug dealers don't give away their very valuable products for free, they'd rather make money off unsuspecting junkies than give it away to trick-or-treaters.