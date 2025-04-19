4 Texas Cryptids Locals Fear the Most

KPEL - Every State has their own unique and local legends of things that go bump in the night.

That being said, when it comes to the great State of Texas, we've probably got more local legends of creepy cryptids than any other State in America.

Everything is bigger, and sometimes creepier, in Texas, right?

When we say Texas cryptids, we're not talking about Bigfoot or the Chupacabra.

We're going to go much deeper than that and take a look at 6 cryptids that true Texans fear the most.

Unless you stay fairly familiar with the world of legends and lore, you might not be completely certain what a cryptid is.

A cryptid is defined by cambridge.org as "a creature that is found in stories and that some people believe exists or say they have seen, but that has never been proven to exist."

A few of the most famous cryptids would be Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, Mothman, and the Chupacabra.

Every State has their own unique legends of haunted houses, haunted roads, and peculiar creatures.

Texas has so many that most of these aren't wildly known, if known at all outside of The Lone Star State.

When it comes to Texas cryptids, there are many that are down right terrifying.

Let's take a look at 6 Texas cryptids that Texans fear the most.

1. The Huston Batman

The legend of the Houston Batman began on June 18, 1953, when Hilda Walker, Judy Meyers and Howard Phillips reported they saw a half-man, half-bat creature in a nearby tree that appeared to be watching them.

This report was corroborated by multiple people who lived on East Third Street in Houston, Texas.

According to TPR.org, Hilda Walker is quoted as saying -

“25 feet away, I saw a huge shadow across the lawn. I thought at first it was the magnified reflection of a big moth caught in the nearby streetlight.

Then the shadow seem to bounce upward into a pecan tree. We all looked up. And that’s when we saw it."

The Houston Batman is described as being roughly 6 1/2 feet tall with huge bat wings on his back, and usually surrounded by a yellow light.

2. Beast of Bear Creek



Roughly about 150 miles west of Austin, Texas is where you'll find the terrifying legend of the Beast of Bear Creek.

The Beast of Bear Creek is reported to be a half-man, half-wolf creature that roams the Texas Hill Country.

According to caller.com, some believe the beast is actually an old Native American Shaman, the last surviving member of his tribe.

Legend says the Beast of Bear Creek will kill anyone who crosses his path to take revenge for his tribe being killed off by settlers.

The Beast of Bear Creek is rumored to be most active around the town of Cleo, Texas.

3. Lake Worth Monster

The Lake Worth Monster is another frightening legend of a Texas cryptid.

The creature is said to inhabit Lake Worth at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge in Texas.

This Texas cryptid is pretty creepy, being described as a half-man, half-goat creature with both fur and scales.

There are actually official reports of the Lake Worth Monster in Texas.

From wikipedia -

"Newspapers reported the alleged sightings, including one in which the monster landed on a man's car after jumping out of a tree, and another in which it threw an automobile tire at a group of people.

Newspapers also published a photograph purportedly taken of the creature by Allen Plaster, and locals began driving out to the lake at night to get a look at it."

4. Skinwalkers

Out of all of the Texas cryptids, skinwalkers are probably the most feared of the bunch.

The legend of skinwalkers originates from from Navajo mythology and are believed to be witches who can shapeshift into animals to cause harm.

In Texas, multiple cattle mutilations have been attributed to skinwalkers.