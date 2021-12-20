Did Tom Brady Curse at Saints Coaches Following Interception?

Apparently, Tom Brady is only good at sportsmanship when his team is the winner. I am not surprised, coming out of spoiled brat central, a.k.a. the University of Michigan, I am sure Brady learned all about whining while being on the roster for that disappointment of a college program. I mean, when your only claim to fame is beating Ohio State once every 16 years, how "bad" of a program are you, really?

But we digress.

While so many members of the national media are quick to anoint Tom Brady as the greatest of all time, those of us who live in the world of reasonable people still remember the guy as a whiner and a cheater. Yeah, Brady didn't deflate footballs and Michael Jordan never had a gambling problem. All "true" if you're the national media. But then again, they have got commercials to sell, right?

Getty Images

Well, in the closing minutes of last night's NFL contest between Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints apparently we got to see another dirty side of the shoo-in for the NFL Hall of Fame. No, it's not the kind of side of Tom Brady that the NFL pundits want you to see. Because it shows us just who Brady really is.

I'm not an experienced lip reader but it certainly appears as though the "golden one" is inviting Saints Assistant Coach Dennis Allen to "go make love alone". Except Tom is using vulgar language.

Getty Images

I get it, Tom has just been shown up by the Saints Defense once again and it might have hurt his feelings. It probably didn't hurt his feelings as badly as this computer tablet got hurt.

I love the fact that we got a couple of good angles on that. I wonder if Tampa Bay has any provisions in their work agreements about destroying company property? Probably not if you're Tom Brady. The NFL rules don't seem to apply to him. The team rules don't apply to him. The only rules that seem to fit him are the rules of Karma.

Oh, and if you didn't know about Karma, she is a B...well a not nice lady sometimes.

For example:

Now, most quarterbacks could take that in stride but Tom Brady is no ordinary quarterback. I am sure he needed to have a word with Mr Gardner-Johnson. I am sure Tom explained to him that it is against NFL protocol to make him, Tom Brady, look bad while on the field of play. Check out the video below the video of the interception.

Well darn, it looks as if Tom might have been amused at Ceedy. I am pretty sure he will lodge a formal complaint against the Saints and have Garnder-Johnson suspended. You know the way the NFL suspended Sean Payton a few year's ago but did nothing to Belichick and Brady for deflating footballs.

If we're being honest, I am surprised the NFL didn't flag Ceedy for "taunting" following the interception. That would have been the most NFL and Tom Brady protecting thing ever. I am sure sanctions are coming against the Saints. NOT!