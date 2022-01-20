Did You Know Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton’s Kid Went to LSU?

The children of a lot of famous athletes have elected to attend and compete at LSU, but did you know about US Olympic Gymnast and Medalist Mary Lou Retton's daughter went to and competed for LSU Baton Rouge?

McKenna Kelley is one of four children of Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Kelley and is considered a Level 10 gymnast.

Talk about the acorn not falling far from the tree. McKenna is just as fun to watch perform as her famous momma.

I found this interview with both McKenna and Mary Lou on the LSU Gymnastics Facebook page from 2019. It's so cool to see McKenna following in her mother's footsteps and doing it up big for Louisiana! The following clip is from the duo doing an interview on NBC's Today Show talking about her final competition with LSU, what she plans to do after graduation and more.

Just in case you were wondering, other famous athletes who have had their kids go to LSU include Shareef O'Neal, Shaq's son, who plays basketball for LSU. Randy Moss' son Thadeus transferred to LSU to play football from North Carolina State. Hall of Famer Jason Taylor's son Mason has committed to LSU. LSU QB Max Johnson's dad is Brad Johnson who led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl win in 2003. His younger brother Jake Johnson has also committed to LSU. LSU's other QB, Garrett Nussmeier, has football in his blood, too. His dad Doug Nussmeier was an NFL QB and is the QB coach for the Cowboys now. Heck, even basketball great Karl Malone's son, K.J. Malone, even played for the Tigers! I'm sure there's more. Let me know who I forgot!

