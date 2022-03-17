Baton Rouge Gymnastics Coach Arrested, Accused of Sending Nudes to Teen Student

A now-former gymnastics coach in Baton Rouge was arrested on Wednesday, accused of sending pictures of his penis to one of his teen students.

26-year-old Joshua Smoak was arrested on Wednesday, March 16, and booked on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

The charges were brought about after a 16-year-old told police that Smoak approached him at a Christmas party, saying he doesn't have anyone to talk to about his private life before asking the victim if he could send him pictures of his penis.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim declined, but Smoak sent "multiple pictures of his exposed and fully erect penis" anyway.

It appears that Smoak was a member of USA Gymnastics because he is now on their "List of Suspended and Restricted Persons."

He was listed with the following note:

No Unsupervised Contact With Minors: the individual may not be in the presence of minors at any USA Gymnastics member club or USA Gymnastics-sanctioned event without another adult present. The second adult must have successfully completed the U110 training course within the previous 365 days, as required by the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USA Gymnastics.