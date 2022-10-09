Did You Know There is a Christian Flag

The Christian Flag serves to unite all Christians of all denominations. It's been around since 1897 but many Christians in Acadiana are stunned to find out there is one.

The Christian Flag was unofficially adopted 125 years ago and officially adopted in January of 1942.

The Christian Flag is white with a red Latin cross inside a blue canton. According to Wikipedia, red symbolizes the Blood of Christ. The blue portion of the flag represents the life of Christ and the Baptism. The color white is indicative of purity. The size of the flag varies.

The flag is a symbol to unite Christianity and Christendom around the world. But even something so special is not without controversy.

In August of 2022, the Christian Flag was finally allowed to be raised publicly in Boston after a five-year battle.

Even though Acadiana's Christian population is strong and vast, a quick survey on social media proves that a huge part of the Acadiana Christian population has never heard of a Christian Flag.

The Christian Flag Project attempted to get one million Christian Flags displayed by the end of September 2022.

The Christian Flag Pledge

I pledge Allegiance to the Christian Flag and to the Savior for whose kingdom it stands, one brotherhood, uniting all Christians in service and in love.