What do you see here?

St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be.

As you'll see below, the sun is beaming into the church and on the wall behind the pulpit appears to be an image.

Of course, some will see things differently here, but some who have seen this say that they seem to see the silhouette of the Virgin Mary.

According to the Facebook post by the school, this photo was taken in the chapel Wednesday morning after the Rosary.

The school even notes that you do at times have to approach such photos with caution, but does say that God at times does send small signs showing his love for all.

I will let you come to your own conclusions here, but what a really special photo from right here in Lafayette.

Here's what a few people are saying under the original post from St. Thomas More High School.

STM FB STM FB loading...

STM FB STM FB loading...