LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Homecoming night at Lafayette Christian Academy saw another stellar performance by sensational quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson as a Louisiana High School record gets closer to his grasp and his Knights blew past the North Vermilion Patriots 56-7.

It was domination from the start as LCA scored on its first play from scrimmage to begin the game, its first play from scrimmage to start the Second Quarter, and lit the scoreboard up with 42 points before the two teams made it to Halftime, putting a running clock into place.

The Knights defense dominated the Patriots Wing-T attack, holding North Vermilion to five total yards in the First Half. The Patriots eventually got on the scoreboard against LCA's second string defense as they finished near 50 total yards on the night.

Johnson, meanwhile, scored six total touchdowns as he led the Knights unstoppable offense. He finished the night with 223 total offensive yards. That puts him at 12,432 career total yards, as he closes in on former Evangel QB Brock Berlin's record of 13,659 yards set in 1999. Hayden Lessard, a former LCA player who keeps track of records held by current and former players at lafayettechristianrecords.com, tracks the many records Johnson has set at LCA while chasing the overall total offensive yardage record set by Berlin.

On the first Friday in November, though, Johnson and his teammates will have their sights set on the St. Thomas More Cougars, a team that held on to beat LCA for the District 4-4A Title last season at Cougar Field and came back to defeat LCA in a thrilling finish at the Superdome in New Orleans to take the Division II Select State Championship in 2022. STM sits at 9-0 as they defeated Westgate in a closer-than-expected 31-21 victory. LCA's only loss came to Ruston High School in non-district action against the Class 5A state runner-up in 2022. You can listen to the LCA-STM District 4-4A Championship Game on Classic Rock 105.1 FM as the two programs also fight for the number one seed heading into the Division II Select Playoffs.