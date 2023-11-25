LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There's a new name sitting atop the Louisiana High School Athletic Association record books as Lafayette Christian Academy quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson made history Friday night during LCA's victory over the McDonough 35 Roneagles in the quarterfinals of the Division II Select Playoffs.

Breaking a record that stood since 1999, Johnson set the record for Most Total Offensive Yards midway through the 4th Quarter as LCA was finishing off a 57-21 victory. It was a record held by Evangel QB Brock Berlin.

Immediately following the game, Pastor Jay Miller led a ceremony honoring Johnson, making the announcement that Johnson's #7 jersey would be retired and never worn again at LCA. His teammates then celebrated at midway as Johnson was presented a championship belt.

As for the game itself, Johnson led the way with 332 total yards and six total touchdowns for the Knights, who were challenged early by the Roneagles, falling 7-0 in the 1st Quarter. But the Knights then scored 29 unanswered points before McDonough finally answered with a touchdown with less than two minutes to go in the 2nd Quarter.

Then, the Knights went on a quick scoring drive to take a 36-13 lead at Halftime and never looked back.

Up next for LCA is a rematch with the Teurlings Catholic Rebels. The Knights defeated Teurlings on the road earlier this season and in the Division II semifinals last season. You can listen to the game on Classic Rock 105.1 FM.