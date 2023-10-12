Lafayette Christian Academy Routs Teurlings Catholic
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights have now beaten the first of what's known as the gauntlet of District 4-4A as they routed the Teurlings Catholic Rebels 62-3 on Thursday night at Rebels Stadium.
To get a win against any of these teams usually proves to be difficult. LCA, however, made it look fairly easy as they disposed of the Rebels very quickly. After failing to score on its first drive of the game despite moving the ball inside the red zone, the Knights would go on to score seven touchdowns in the First Half as "3" became the magic number.
- Ju'Juan Johnson scored 3 touchdown passes
- Jalen Noel scored 3 touchdowns (1 receiving, 2 rushing)
- Trae Marzell scored 3 touchdowns (1 rushing, 2 receiving)
- Chris Helaire intercepted 3 passes
Throw in a couple of interceptions returned for touchdowns by Sam Taylor and Dwayne Hawkins and the Knights defense put up its best performance of the season. Overall, the defense forced Rebels QB Preston Welch to throw five interceptions as he only completed three of his passes.
Even LCA backup QB Braylon Walker got in on the scoring action for the Knights.
A 43-yard field goal by Charlie Mader to begin the Fourth Quarter kept the Rebels from being shut out.
With the win, LCA improves to 6-1 overall, 2-0 in district play and will take on Westgate in New Iberia on Friday, October 20. Teurlings will travel across Lafayette Parish to finish out their run through the gaunlet to take on STM.
