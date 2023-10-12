Lafayette Christian Academy Routs Teurlings Catholic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights have now beaten the first of what's known as the gauntlet of District 4-4A as they routed the Teurlings Catholic Rebels 62-3 on Thursday night at Rebels Stadium.

The four teams that make up the gauntlet - LCA, Teurlings, St. Thomas More, and Westgate - each made it to the semifinals of their respective playoff brackets in 2022. They are not only the cream of the crop in the district but of high school football in general.

To get a win against any of these teams usually proves to be difficult. LCA, however, made it look fairly easy as they disposed of the Rebels very quickly. After failing to score on its first drive of the game despite moving the ball inside the red zone, the Knights would go on to score seven touchdowns in the First Half as "3" became the magic number.

Ju'Juan Johnson scored 3 touchdown passes

Jalen Noel scored 3 touchdowns (1 receiving, 2 rushing)

Trae Marzell scored 3 touchdowns (1 rushing, 2 receiving)

Chris Helaire intercepted 3 passes

Throw in a couple of interceptions returned for touchdowns by Sam Taylor and Dwayne Hawkins and the Knights defense put up its best performance of the season. Overall, the defense forced Rebels QB Preston Welch to throw five interceptions as he only completed three of his passes.

Even LCA backup QB Braylon Walker got in on the scoring action for the Knights.

A 43-yard field goal by Charlie Mader to begin the Fourth Quarter kept the Rebels from being shut out.

With the win, LCA improves to 6-1 overall, 2-0 in district play and will take on Westgate in New Iberia on Friday, October 20. Teurlings will travel across Lafayette Parish to finish out their run through the gaunlet to take on STM.