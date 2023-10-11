LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Louisiana high school record that has stood since just before the turn of the millennium could fall in 2023 if Lafayette Christian Academy Quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson continues putting up the incredible stats he's been putting up over the last couple of seasons.

In 1999, Evangel QB Brock Berlin put his name into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association record book for all-time offensive yardage record of 13,659 yards. Two weeks ago, geauxpreps.com pointed out that Johnson had 11,566 career yards of total offense at the time.

On Thursday night, Johnson amassed 421 total yards (324 yards passing, 97 yards rushing) in the Knights' 65-22 victory over the Northside Vikings. That puts Johnson at 11,987 yards, which is 1,673 total yards from breaking the record.

In LCA's win last week against the Vikings, Johnson set the new school record for touchdowns in a career, breaking Northwestern State QB Zack Clements record of 134 TDs during his time at LCA.

As a Senior, Johnson only has a certain amount of games left in his high school career: four regular season games and anywhere from 3-5 games in the playoffs (depending on how the brackets are determined and how far LCA gets in the playoffs). The first of those four regular season games comes against the Teurlings Catholic Rebels.

In just a short time, the LCA-Teurlings football rivalry has blossomed into must-see events. In the regular season last year,

Teurlings won a thriller on LCA's home field as Preston Welch hit Bradford Cain with a touchdown pass on a 4th down heave nearly 40 yards from the end zone with less than a minute to go in the game. Then, the Knights lit the scoreboard up in 68-46 victory in the Division II semifinals at Teurlings Stadium. LCA went on to lose to St. Thomas More in the Superdome for the Division II State Championship.

It's that loss, as well as the State Title Game loss in 2021, that Johnson is thinking about. At LCA, there are state championship expectations every season. Talking to LCA Head Football Coach Hunter Landry, he told me that Johnson is more focused on the way LCA as a team ends its season as opposed to any personal records he is able to attain.

Kickoff for LCA-Teurlings is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night from Teurlings Stadium. Both teams are 5-1 overall, 1-0 in district play. The game can be heard on Classic Rock 105.1 FM as Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux will have the call, as well as on Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL as Cavan Bordelon and Scott Brazda will bring the action!