Ju’Juan Johnson Sets New Lafayette Christian Academy Record as Knights Rout Northside Vikings in District Opener

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Northside High School Vikings hung tough with the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights for awhile, but a Third Quarter explosion by the LCA offense and the defense helped them begin district play with a win.

In a matchup between two schools only separated by nine miles, it was the Knights who struck first, as expected. Quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson ran it in from four yards out as the LCA capped off its opening drive with a touchdown. Not long later, Johnson threw a passing touchdown as LCA extended its lead to 14-0 in the First Quarter. The rout appeared to be on after the First Quarter ended. But, Northside fought back. Quarterback Jamarion Ardoin broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run. A successful two-point conversion cut the LCA lead to 14-8. Johnson responded with another TD run of his own, capping off a 9-play drive to increase the LCA lead once again. Ardoin then responded with a touchdown pass of his own, finding Javon Broussard for 15 yards as the Vikings cut the lead to 22-14.

That's as close as the Vikings got, though, as the LCA defense began to tighten up and, not only hold the Vikings back, but score themselves. After the half, Sam Taylor returned a fumble caused by Melvin Hills to the end zone. Then, a Sandy Lewis scoop and score ended off a Third Quarter that saw LCA end up in the end zone four times.

With Thursday night's 7-touchdown performance, Johnson set the new school record for touchdowns in a career.