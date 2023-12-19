LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette Christian Academy's Ju'Juan Johnson, the state's new all-time leader in offensive yards and touchdowns, is now the latest athlete to be named as the MaxPreps Louisiana High School Football Player of the Year.

With the eye-popping numbers and head-turning plays made by the LCA QB in 2023 and throughout his remarkable high school career, it's no surprise that Johnson was given the honor.

2023 Numbers

3,626 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns

1,508 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns

In the video below, former Evangel Quarterback Brock Berlin congratulated Johnson for breaking the offensive yardage record he held since 1999.

Career Numbers

14,479 yards of total offense

171 total touchdowns

The last player from the Lafayette and Acadiana area to win the award was former St. Thomas More Quarterback Walker Howard in 2020. Many's Tackett Curtis won it in 2022 and former Zachary QB Eli Holstein won it in 2021.

Johnson was also one of five players across the country who was up for MaxPreps National Player of the Year, which went to QB D.J. Lagway of Texas.

Johnson is committed to play collegiately for the LSU Tigers. His signing will happen at LCA on Wednesday.