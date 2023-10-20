Stifling Defense Leads Lafayette Christian Academy to Suffocating Win Over Westgate

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - While the Lafayette Christian Academy offense was struggling, the Knights defense was suffocating as LCA trounced Westgate 49-11 on Friday night.

Sure, the Knight attack ended up scoring 42 points against a tough Tigers defense. But it wasn't always clicking on all cylinders as the points seemed to come in bunches for LCA and the offense struggled to close out drives for a couple of stretches. LSU comnmit QB Ju'Juan Johnson was even knocked out of the ball game just before half time but was able to make his return as he went on to score four touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 passing).

What was steady in the contest was the Knights defense as it shut down the Tigers offense, no matter who lined up under center for them or what kind of offense they ran (spread attack and the Wildcat).

The offense did come out red hot for the Knights, who scored on their first two drives of the game, sandwiched around a 37-yard field goal by Westgate. Over the next two quarters, the LCA offense struggled to finish off drives while the defense held Westgate's offense out of the end zone until late in the 4th Quarter when the game was already decided.

Next up for LCA is a home contest against the North Vermilion Patriots as the Knights head to what seems like an inevitable Week 10 clash with St. Thomas More for the District 4-4A championship. STM will tangle with Westgate next week, first.