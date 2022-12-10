Video of Young Man Saying N-Word at STM-LCA State Championship Game Sparks Outrage on Social Media

The thriller of a state championship showdown between STM and LCA was even wilder than advertised but a video that was allegedly recorded at the game has sparked major backlash on social media.

St. Thomas More racked up three late scores including a last-minute onside kick to stun Lafayette Christian Academy 52-48 and claim their second Select Division II state title in the last three seasons and the school's sixth overall.

The outcome will most certainly play a factor when it comes to the cross-town rivalry between the two Lafayette Parish schools whose fans sometimes go at it on social media just as fiercely as the players compete on the field.

But while a little bit of jawing and (mostly) friendly competition is expected between cross-town rivals, both STM and LCA fans are denouncing a viral video that shows a young man using a slur to seemingly describe a player on the field.

The unidentified young man can be heard using the N-word, and while many have speculated that he is a student at St. Thomas More (among other Lafayette schools) there has been no confirmation on what school he attends.

Viewers on social media were shocked at the young man's casual use of the slur, calling it "abhorrent" and "disgusting."

Facebook Facebook loading...

Almost immediately, fans, students, parents, and alumni of both STM and LCA denounced the video—calling the young man's behavior unacceptable.

As the video went viral, many were outraged—not only that the young man would utter the slur, but would do so on camera when we've seen how quickly videos like this can circulate on social media.

Facebook, Maxwell Jones Facebook, Maxwell Jones loading...

Jamie Guidry is a graduate of STM, and while there is no confirmation that the young man at the center of the video attends the school, she says this is not what STM stands for saying that this type of behavior "starts at the home."

We will update this story when and if any new information is made available.