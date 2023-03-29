LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights have released their football schedule for the upcoming 2023 season and there will be no shortage of huge matchups to be played.

After making the move up to Class 4A, LCA continued its incredible success and amazing string of LHSAA State Championship Game appearances (7) in 2022. A District 4-4A title rematch ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Knights as the St. Thomas More Cougars pulled out a late game comeback in the Superdome for the Division II State Championship.

Then, the Knights replaced a resigning Trev Faulk at Head Coach by promoting their Offensive Coordinator Hunter Landry, who oversaw one of the most explosive offensives in the sport. During the 2022 season, Landry’s prolific offense broke numerous scoring and yardage records with a total of 232 points scored in the postseason. His offense set the school’s passing yards record with 4,140 yards and tacked on 1,347 yards of rushing.

His quarterback, Ju’Juan Johnson, accounted for 5,487 total yards and 60 touchdowns this past season. Johnson, who committed to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders, will be back for the 2023 season as a senior.

The Knights will start the 2023 season by traveling down I-10 to the western side of Lafayette Parish to renew its young rivalry with Acadiana High School, a program LCA has beaten the last two seasons after dropping their first ever contest against them three years ago.

The trip will be a little longer the following week when LCA visits Woodlawn of Baton Rouge. Then, the Knights will open their home slate by hosting Jesuit then head back on the road for the long trip up north to Ruston High School as they will look for payback against another State Championship finalist who beat LCA at Knight Field last season. The Knights will then wrap up their non-district schedule with a home game against the Avoyelles Mustangs.

The Knights will open up District 4-4A play against the Northside High School Vikings, who are coached by a man who led LCA to two State Championship wins - Jacarde Carter. Then, LCA will travel to the north side of Lafayette for a big Thursday night matchup with the Teurlings Catholic Rebels in a rematch from last year's Division II semifinals. That game will be featured on a Thursday night.

In the second half of district play, LCA will travel to Westgate, another team who played in the state semifinals last season. Then, the Knights will finish off the season with home games against North Vermilion and STM.

You can expect to hear all of the excitement once again on Classic Rock 105.1 FM!

