LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach.

Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.

You may remember Landry as the starting quarterback for the Breaux Bridge High School Tigers, a role he held for two seasons. He wasted no time getting into the coaching profession as he immediately jumped into it after graduation, coaching both football and baseball for many years at his alma mater. Landry moved to LCA in 2018, helping coach the offense until he took on the role of Offensive Coordinator.

"This is where his passion for the Knights program ignited," says the LCA press release. "Here, Landry’s desire to coach the game of football while having the special opportunity to pour into young men on a spiritual level became a reality."

During his time working his way up, Landry has worked for such area head coaches including including Paul Broussard, Terry Martin, Chad Pourciau, Kyle Cormier, Josh Fontenot, and Trev Faulk.

During the 2022 season, Landry’s prolific offense broke numerous scoring and yardage records with a total of 232 points scored in the postseason. His offense set the school’s passing yards record with 4,140 yards and tacked on 1,347 yards of rushing. His quarterback, Ju’Juan Johnson, accounted for 5,487 total yards and 60 touchdowns this past season.

Johnson was named to the Class 4A All-State team on Tuesday.

This decision comes after the resignation of Coach Trev Faulk as Head Coach, who LCA says "will continue to mentor and will take an assistant coaching role to help further the program." Trev Faulk was the head coach at LCA for the past two seasons and has been a coach with the program for seven seasons that included six straight trips to the state title game.

