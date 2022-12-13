LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Less than a week after the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights lost in a thriller on the biggest stage of Louisiana high school football in the Division II Select State Championship Game, their head football coach is resigning.

Trev Faulk, who has been the head coach at LCA for the past two seasons and has been a coach with the program for seven seasons that included six straight trips to the state title game, informed the school's administration and his players on Monday of his decision.

(photo by Benjamin Massey) (photo by Benjamin Massey) loading...

The news comes as a surprise to the sports community as the former Lafayette High and LSU standout who has coached at Vermilion Catholic, Northside High, and LCA is a beloved member of the community. Whether it's talking to players, parents or administration, words of high praise and admiration have often been used to describe him.

"What makes him special is that he is a man of his word,” said Treanders Marzell to The Advocate. His sons TJ and Jaimason play for the Knights. “What he preaches, he also lives. He is a great example of a husband, father and a friend. It is bigger than football with him. He is a leader of men. What he pours into our sons will benefit them for a lifetime.”

Classic Rock 105.1 FM is the home for Lafayette Christian Academy football. During pregame interviews - as well as other discussions - Faulk was not shy about sharing his faith.

A statement has been put out by the LCA Administration - and confirmed to me by LCA President Jay Miller - that says Faulk will "explore opportunities that he feels he needs to pursue now" and that "his family is staying at LCA."

After reaching out to Trev Faulk, he has responded with the following message:

I just want to thank the Administration, faculty, staff, parents, supporters, coaches and most importantly the players for an incredible experience leading the program. I love them.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.