LCA Overwhelms Teurlings to Make it Back to the Dome, Sets Up Championship Rematch with STM

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights will get a second chance at St. Thomas More after using their second chance against Teurlings Catholic to light the scoreboard up in 68-46 victory in the Division II semifinals at Teurlings Stadium.

The rematch between the Knights and the Rebels started off the way of TCHS as the Rebels took the opening kickoff and drove into the LCA Red Zone where WB Preston Welch ran a bootleg from 19 yards out for the first score of the game.

But the rest of the First Half belonged to LCA as their defense puts the clamps on the Rebel offense and JuJuan Johnson accounted for his first 4 touchdowns of the game as he and WR Trae Grogan put in an aerial show. The pair connected for 3 touchdowns in the first half and Johnson ran the other in himself as the Knights rattled off 27 unanswered points before Teurlings kicked a field goal to end the First Half.

LCA expanded on its 27-10 halftime lead as Johnson scored his second rushing TD of the night then connected with Grogan again to run the score up to 40-10. But that’s when the character of the Teurlings football program really showed itself to be special as they fought and clawed their way back into the ballgame, getting the 30-point deficit down to 8 with 13 seconds left in the 3rd Quarter. During that Teurlings’ scoring stretch, Welch connected on two touchdown passes and defensive end KJ James came in for a short yardage rushing TD. The teams then traded touchdowns on Jalen Noel and Tanner Brinkman short yardage runs before Johnson and Grogan took over once again.

The Johnson-Grogan connection added two more touchdowns on the night and Johnson ran one in from 42 yards out to round out LCA’s explosive offensive output. Johnson finished the game with nearly 459 yards passing with all 5 of his touchdowns through the air going to Grogan. Johnson also rushed for nearly 200 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground as the Knights put up over 700 yards of total offense.

Next up for the Knights is a return trip to New Orleans as they will play their second rematch in as many weeks, this time against the St. Thomas More Cougars who defeated them in Week 10 to win the District 4-4A title outright as an LCA win over STM would have given them a share of the championship. The Knights are headed to the state championship game for the sixth straight year.

Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome is set for Noon on Friday, December 9. You can listen to the game on the home for LCA Knights football Classic Rock 105.1 FM as Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux will have the call.

The Top 10 Biggest High School Football Stadiums in Louisiana It's no secret that high school football is King in Louisiana, but do you know who's palace is the biggest? Based on seating capacity, these are the biggest high school stadiums in all of Louisiana!