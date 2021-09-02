While Zooming in on Video of Grand Isle Devastation, Facebook Users Noticed This Was Still Standing

As floodwaters begin to recede, some areas of southeastern Louisiana are just beginning to grasp the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

A drone video of the devastation in Grand Isle was posted by FOX 8's Rob Krieger and to say the aerial footage is sobering would be an understatement. Krieger's description is an honest, yet heartbreaking assessment of the conditions on the island.

The island is devastated. There are homes that are simply gone, roofs missing, walls down, windows shattered. Nearly every home has some sort of damage and most have significant damage. There are zero services on the island right now, power, water, and cell service are down. The burrito levee was nearly washed out with all of the sand that was covering it washed away. LA-1 through Grand Isle is nearly impassible in most places and is covered with the sand from the levee and beach. LA-1 between Port Fourchon and Grand Isle is also missing several pieces of asphalt, washed away in the storm.

Basically, the island is uninhabitable and local authorities are asking residents to not come home until emergency crews can make the island accessible. While watching the video, Facebook user Kelly Walgamotte noticed something that made him do a double-take.

In the midst of all the devastation, Walgamotte zoomed in and realized his eyes weren't deceiving him. On the deck of a camp that was absolutely trashed stood a statue of a Virgin Mary.

Here's a still frame from the video where you can see it on the porch.

Facebook, FOX 8

As the drone rotates around the camp you get a clearer view. That's the screengrab that Walgamotte shared on his Facebook page where he asked others to zoom in to see if they could see what he was seeing.

Facebook, FOX 8

Now, I know some people may be skeptical about things like this—and I've definitely seen a few people call it "fake"—but the more I thought about it, I realized it would be pretty tough for someone to get up there to play a prank given the level of devastation to the camp.

I also asked myself if pranks would be a priority for someone at a time like this in Grand Isle.

Admittedly, while some people may see things like this as a coincidence, for a lot of people it is a sign of hope. Regardless of your religious background, this type of symbolism could be inspirational to rebuild or push forward in their recovery after Hurricane Ida.

People who commented shared similar stories of "miraculous coincidences" after disasters, some harder to explain than others.

Facebook

Of course, there were those who cried "fake" when they saw the image that seemed too good to be true.

Facebook

Someone vouched for the image, claiming that the camp (and the statue) belonged to her family. She also made a good point saying that "it is okay if you don't believe or want to believe."

Facebook

With all of the images and videos beginning to come out now that people are able to get back into areas that were absolutely rocked by Hurricane Ida, I have a feeling that we will be seeing more coincidental things that are simply hard to explain—some more inspiring than others.

Facebook

Feel free to share this with a friend who may need a little bit of hope right now.