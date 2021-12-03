Different Versions of ‘Night Before Christmas’ to Customize Your Holiday
Different people celebrate holidays differently. The following is a list of different versions of a classic Christmas poem that may better meet your needs than the original.
Different Versions of 'The Night Before Christmas'
There are few holiday stories more iconic than 'A Visit From St. Nicholas' AKA 'The Night Before Christmas'. This poem first published anonymously in 1823 and later attributed to Clement Clarke Moore, who claimed authorship in 1837. Since that time, many people have put their own spin on the classic poem. The following are many of the more popular re-writes of the old story of getting a visit from a jolly old elf.